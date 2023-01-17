Temperature Dips to -1°C in Islamabad as Pakistan Braces for Another Cold Wave

Record-breaking temperatures have been witnessed across Pakistan as a result of the prevailing cold wave. From Khyber to Karachi, mercury either dipped to the freezing point or below it.

Islamabad witnessed the coldest morning this Tuesday as the residents experienced -1°C at night. Citizens experienced frost in most parts of the city.

Note that this is the lowest temperature in Islamabad for this winter season only. The coldest temperature Islamabad has ever experienced was −4.3°C recorded back in 1984.

Lahore and Karachi have also witnessed record-breaking temperatures this winter season. On Monday, Lahore witnessed the coldest winter night in several years.

The temperature dropped to -0.4°C in Lahore on Saturday. It must be noted here that this isn’t the lowest temperature for Lahore. The provincial capital’s temperature dropped to -2.2°C back in 1935.

Karachi has also witnessed its coldest winter in decades. On Sunday, the city witnessed its coldest winter night as the temperature dipped to 0.7°C, recorded in Malir Cantt. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934.