Govt College Teachers Threaten To Go on Complete Strike Until Demands Are Met

The teachers of federal government (FG) colleges have accused the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) of failing to address the issues facing their colleges, faculty, and students.

The college teachers have announced that they will continue to wear black ribbons while on duty, and have also threatened that they will go on a pen-down strike until the FDE accepts their demands.

ALSO READ Test Flights at New Gwadar International Airport to Start Soon

The teachers want a separate higher education system for Islamabad modeled on the provinces, immediate appointment of a separate director for FG colleges, elimination of victimization of female teachers, the revision of the 4-tier formula, restoration of Associate Degree and BS programs in colleges, and a higher time scale.

Joint secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), Anum Kaleem, has said stated that it was unanimously agreed in the association’s meeting that neglecting genuine issues of the college teachers shows the authorities’ apathy towards FG colleges.

General Secretary FGCTA, Dr. Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, added that the FGCTA has repeatedly presented the issues of the FG colleges and their teachers to the FDE. However, the department has not taken any steps to resolve its issues.

ALSO READ Containers Carrying Essential Items, Raw Materials Remain Stranded at Karachi Port

Senior Vice President FGCTA, Prof. Farhan Azam, claimed that on the directions of the FDE, various Associate Degree Programs (ADP) and BS programs were discontinued at FG colleges, and teachers were transferred in the middle of academic sessions.

President FGCTA, Dr. Rahima Rehman, said that a few FDE officers formulated policies without consulting teachers and principals. She added that FDE’s approach of “my way or the highway” is affecting the academic process in colleges.