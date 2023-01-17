Wasim Akram Believes Babar Azam Will Become a Great Captain in 2 Years

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, spoke out in support of Babar Azam saying, cricket fans in Pakistan should support him during his tough time.

While speaking to the media, Wasim Akram predicted that Babar Azam will prove himself one of the greatest captains in the next two or three years.

Wasim added that he has no idea why people criticize him and want him to be replaced. “We don’t have Javed Miandad and Imran Khan to replace him,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the right-hander came under scrutiny after the home side’s poor performance in red-ball.

Last month, legendary batter, Javed Miandad, also spoke out in support of Babar, saying he has been displaying outstanding individual performance.

Former captain, Misbah ul Haq, stated recently that some elements are attempting to put undue pressure on Babar, which should not be happening.

Misbah-ul-Haq had the opinion that the recent press conference and the questions asked there reflect that he is being put under pressure.

When major changes occurred in PCB management last month, it was expected that the new setup would remove Babar Azam as red-ball captain.

Days later, the newly appointed PCB Chief, Najam Sethi, stated that Babar Azam would continue to captain the national team in all three formats.