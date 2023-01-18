Changan Announces Big Discount Offer for Alsvin

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has announced a discount offer for Alsvin in an attempt to attract compact family car buyers.

The offer includes a savings of Rs. 200,000 through a registration rebate. It also entails an insurance plan, priority delivery, and price lock for the customers.

The offer is only for Alsvin and not for Oshan X7 or Karavan minivan. Also, while the company hasn’t highlighted an expiry on this offer, it is likely only available for a limited time.

Sales Decline

Despite having streamlined the production of all its cars, MCML has reportedly observed a slight decline in sales due to the ongoing nationwide economic crisis.

A report from autojournal.pk highlighted that MCML sold 15,100 units in 2022, observing a YOY sales decline of 1%, which is a small decline but a drop nonetheless.

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) sold just over 15,500 units last year, observing a 31% year-over-year (YOY) decline in sales, while Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), sold 12,686 units in 2022, observing a 42% YOY increase in sales. Still, it remained below KLMC and MCML in annual sales.

Analysts believe that H1 2023 will remain slow for the car industry as the government attempts to replenish foreign exchange reserves and focus on imports of essential commodities.