Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Plugin Hybrid Spotted in Photos

Chery is one of China’s biggest car exporters with a diverse array of vehicles. The company has a burgeoning lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles, which now also includes the Tiggo 8 Pro DP-i Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The seven-seater SUV is popular in China and several other markets. The DP-i PHEV variant adds an electric motor that allows for better performance and fuel economy.

According to details, the SUV has a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that makes 154 horsepower. The engine is paired with a plugin-hybrid electric motor and a ternary lithium battery pack that provides more power and a company-claimed fuel economy of up to 59 kilometers per liter.

In terms of styling, the overall body of the Tiggo 8 Pro DP-i PHEV is the same as other variants. However, it has redesigned front and rear ends, with sleeker headlights and taillights, a larger front grille, and slightly refreshed front and rear bumpers. The front also sports a sleek blue line at the bottom as an emblem of the hybrid powertrain.

Other details on the SUV are sparse. However, reports suggest that the vehicle is due for launch later this year.