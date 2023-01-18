Dubai’s Schools to Become Violence-Free With Campaign Against Bullying

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWC) has launched a new initiative called “Watch Your Words,” to combat bullying among children, adolescents, and adults, at schools.

The initiative’s goal is to raise awareness about the negative effects of bullying and create a safe and peaceful environment in schools.

The Acting Director General of DFWC, Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, stated that the initiative aims to provide support to both victims and perpetrators of bullying in a way that promotes harmony and well-being for all involved. The campaign will focus on the social, psychological, and legal consequences of bullying.

This initiative aligns with the foundation’s mission to promote child-friendly practices and standards, raise awareness among the target groups, and ensure the protection of children’s rights. The foundation is also providing free legal and psychological support for the victims of bullying.