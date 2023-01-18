Pak-Suzuki Opens Bookings for Multiple Cars But Not its Top Seller

Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) continues to enjoy the lion’s share of the market due to its lineup of small and relatively cheap economy cars. As per a recent update, the company has restarted bookings for some car models excluding its best seller — Alto.

A social media post made by the company’s official account states that it has opened bookings for the following cars:

Cultus VXR and VXL

Wagon R VXR and VXL

Swift GL Manual

Bolan

Ravi

Last Year’s Performance

Despite a weak financial performance in H2 2022, PSMC has observed a slight increase in sales on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. The company sold 125,960 units in 2022, observing a 3% YOY increase in sales.

The increase is due to the automaker’s stellar performance in H1, 2022, where it broke its own sales record more than once. Alto remained its star car and the best-selling car in Pakistan, with over 66,000 units sold.

Discontinuation of All CBUs

PSMC has also quietly removed its imported Completely Built Unit (CBU) cars from its official website.

A visit to the company’s website shows that only locally assembled models such as the Alto, WagonR, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi are currently being displayed.

PSMC’s CBU lineup consists of Vitara, Jimny, and APV. The move is likely due to low sales as the automotive industry has been struggling in recent months. This development follows the discontinuation of Ciaz and Mega Carry by the PSMC.

PSMC has been contacted by various media outlets for a comment on this matter. However, the company has not given any official statement in this regard.