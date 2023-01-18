Latest LinkedIn Data Reveals Top Jobs in UAE and Saudi Arabia

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 18, 2023 | 3:24 pm

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has released new data showing the most in-demand jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The data shows that the fastest-growing job roles sought by employers in these countries are in the sales, technology, sustainability, and human resources sectors, including roles such as back-end developer, sales representative, environmental manager, and human resources operations specialist.

ALSO READ

The growing demand for tech roles is an indicator of the ongoing digital transformation and the growing emphasis on data and automation in the region.

In Saudi Arabia, 4 out of the top 10 roles are in the cybersecurity, data analysis, and software development domains. Similarly, the UAE experienced growth in developer job vacancies with 3 out of the top 10 jobs being software development roles.

The statistics further show that remote jobs are rising in the region once again. Recruitment in the UAE slowed during December 2022, with a 10.1% decrease compared to the same month in 2021.

ALSO READ

However, hiring in December 2022 was still significantly higher than it was in 2020 (37.1%). UAE has also shown a month-on-month (MoM) growth in remote job postings of 27.7% in December, making it one of the highest among European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets such as the United Kingdom (-1.6%), Germany (-10.5%), and France (-21.6%).

Here are the fastest-growing jobs and skills in UAE:

Jobs Skills Required
Commercial Sales Representative Outside Sales, Sales management, Sales and Marketing
Filing Clerk Data Entry, Administrative Assistance, Accounting
Front-end Developer React.js, React Native, Redux.js
Telesales Specialist Telemarketing, Sales, Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Real Estate Agent Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, New Home Sales
Back-end Developer PostgreSQL, Laravel, PHP
Blockchain Developer Solidity, Blockchain, Ethereum
Aircraft Mechanic Aircraft Maintenance, Aircraft Systems, Line Maintenance
Immigration Consultant Immigration Law, Employment-based Immigration, Visas
Customer Success Manager Software as a Service (Saas), CRM, Customer Retention

Here are the fastest-growing jobs and skills in Saudi Arabia:

Jobs Skills Required
Environmental Manager Environmental Impact Assessment, Environmental Management Systems, Environmental Compliance
HR Operations Specialist HR Operations, HR Policies
Back-end Developer Node.js, Laravel, PHP
Security Operations Center Analyst Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Splunk, Information Security
Cyber Security Manager Information Security, Vulnerability Assessment, Threat, and Vulnerability Management
Dental Assistant X-ray, Oral Surgery
Talent Acquisition Specialist Recruiting, Sourcing, and Talent Management

 

Salman Ahmed

lens

Ayesha Mano is Back With Yet Another Cringe-Worthy Dance Video
Read more in lens

proproperty

CM Orders Transfer of Land to PKHA on Priority Basis
Read more in proproperty
close
>