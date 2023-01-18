Latest LinkedIn Data Reveals Top Jobs in UAE and Saudi Arabia

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has released new data showing the most in-demand jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The data shows that the fastest-growing job roles sought by employers in these countries are in the sales, technology, sustainability, and human resources sectors, including roles such as back-end developer, sales representative, environmental manager, and human resources operations specialist.

ALSO READ UAE’s Reading Competition for Students to Kick off This Month

The growing demand for tech roles is an indicator of the ongoing digital transformation and the growing emphasis on data and automation in the region.

In Saudi Arabia, 4 out of the top 10 roles are in the cybersecurity, data analysis, and software development domains. Similarly, the UAE experienced growth in developer job vacancies with 3 out of the top 10 jobs being software development roles.

The statistics further show that remote jobs are rising in the region once again. Recruitment in the UAE slowed during December 2022, with a 10.1% decrease compared to the same month in 2021.

ALSO READ Punjab Officially Announces Dates for Annual Matric Exams

However, hiring in December 2022 was still significantly higher than it was in 2020 (37.1%). UAE has also shown a month-on-month (MoM) growth in remote job postings of 27.7% in December, making it one of the highest among European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets such as the United Kingdom (-1.6%), Germany (-10.5%), and France (-21.6%).

Here are the fastest-growing jobs and skills in UAE:

Jobs Skills Required Commercial Sales Representative Outside Sales, Sales management, Sales and Marketing Filing Clerk Data Entry, Administrative Assistance, Accounting Front-end Developer React.js, React Native, Redux.js Telesales Specialist Telemarketing, Sales, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Real Estate Agent Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, New Home Sales Back-end Developer PostgreSQL, Laravel, PHP Blockchain Developer Solidity, Blockchain, Ethereum Aircraft Mechanic Aircraft Maintenance, Aircraft Systems, Line Maintenance Immigration Consultant Immigration Law, Employment-based Immigration, Visas Customer Success Manager Software as a Service (Saas), CRM, Customer Retention

Here are the fastest-growing jobs and skills in Saudi Arabia: