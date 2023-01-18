FBR to Analyze Cases Before Filing References in High Courts, Supreme Court

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to conduct an in-depth analysis of all cases before filing of references with the High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan to end frivolous litigation in higher courts.

FBR issued instructions to all Chief Collectors of Customs and Director Generals of Customs on Wednesday.

The FBR has issued instructions on the recommendations of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). According to the FTO’s office recommendation, the FBR should refrain from frivolous litigation in higher courts.

The FTO had directed the FBR to ensure that FBR Member Legal circulates specific institutions to all field formations seeking assurance that before filing of reference before the High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan, an in-depth analysis of cases is carried out and only potential cases where strong grounds of appeals exist are put to further litigation at such higher judical fora.