FBR Transfers 68 Officials of Inland Revenue Service

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2023 | 3:08 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 68 officials (BS-16-20) of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, a large number of IRS officials have been given new assignments at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta and other cities.

ALSO READ

Recently, the FBR also transferred and posted 25 officials of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-18-20) including Collectors of Customs at newly created six new Model Customs Collectorates.

