K-Electric Consumers Likely to Get Rs. 10 Per Unit Relief in February Bills

K-Electric has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to pass a reduction of Rs. 10.26 per unit in customer bills under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of December 2022.

This request has been made under the FCA mechanism governed by NEPRA. The FCA is reviewed every month as per the tariff regime applicable across the country and is usually applicable to the consumer’s bills for one month only. The benefit of this reduction is likely to be passed on to customers in February 2023 bills.

FCAs are dependent on changes in global prices of fuel and are passed on to consumer bills under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the government.

For the past consecutive months, fuels such as RLNG and furnace oil have seen a consistent decrease in the global market which is enabling KE to benefit its customer base.

December’s FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 17 percent, 15 percent, and 29 percent respectively as compared to September 2022.