PM Approves Establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) by the bifurcation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The step has been taken for the overall better management of the Electricity Utility of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), to increase operational efficiency and reduce line losses, and for improvement in customer services, according to a notification issued in this regard by the Power Division.

With the premier’s approval, PESCO will be bifurcated into two companies i.e. PESCO and a new company with name Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO).

PESCO will comprise six circles namely Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Mardan, and Swabi circles, whereas HAZECO will consist of two circles namely Hazara-I and Hazara-II Circles with the new company’s headquarter at Abbottabad.

To implement the bifurcation plan successfully, the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) will assist PESCO and HAZECO.

According to the notification, any point of difference in the implementation of the above bifurcation between PESCO & HZECO will be referred to Power Division.