Toyota Under Fire Despite Investing $35 Billion in EV Development

Toyota is facing criticism from analysts, enthusiasts, activists, and authorities for not doing enough to offset carbon emissions. The company has actively opposed a full transition to electric vehicles (EVs), raising the ire of environmentalists.

However, the company has underlined its openness to transition to electric power. It added, however, that its EVs will not reach all Toyota markets simultaneously.

ALSO READ Changan Announces Big Discount Offer for Alsvin

Toyota’s $35 billion commitment in December 2021 comprises 30 new EV launches through 2030. The company stated that it would spend equally on hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCVs).

Toyota pioneered green cars with the launch of the Prius in 1997. Although the first generation was hit-and-miss, the second generation revolutionized the car market.

Prius has a petrol engine, an electric motor, and a tiny battery. With improved fuel economy and carbon emissions compared to internal combustion engine cars, Toyota Prius boasted amazing sales. Although, today, with all-electric cars becoming a norm, Toyota’s hybrids are not environmentally friendly enough.

ALSO READ Activists Bash Toyota on Hundreds of Billboards Across Europe

Yet, Toyota refused to follow the trend with an argument that EVs have fundamental engineering issues, such as slow charging, hefty batteries, and limited range.

Auto industry analysts think battery technology developments make those criticisms less valid. More importantly, EVs offer a strong business case for companies, with Tesla’s success being a classic case in point.