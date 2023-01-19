Federal Ministry of IT Launches AI Based Career Counseling Portal

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, inaugurated the AI-Based Career Counselling Portal on Thursday.

The launching ceremony was held at the committee room of the Ministry of IT and was attended by Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani and other senior officers of the Ministry of IT.

The portal, which was developed by the Pakistan Software Export Board, aims to provide career counseling to IT professionals.

“Young people choosing the IT field often do not know which field is beneficial for them,” commented Aminul Haq during the inauguration.

The portal will make it easier for the youth to make career decisions and find employment, he added.

The portal’s career counseling will be facilitated through artificial intelligence in collaboration with Botnostic Solutions.

Two-thirds of Pakistan’s population consists of young people under the age of 30. This young population is a valuable asset to Pakistan that can become invaluable in the world of technology.

The number of career counselors is lackluster in urban areas and non-existent in rural areas, therefore there is a need to provide comprehensive guidance to the youth.

This effort of the Pakistan Software Export Board, an institution of the Ministry of IT, is a link in the same chain, said Aminul Haq. ”

We strive for Pakistan to get a fair share of the global ICT industry worth trillions of dollars. This dream will be fulfilled only when we can guide our youth in the right direction.”

“Through this portal, the local and international IT industry will also be able to find suitable candidates. Pakistan’s IT export is two and a half billion dollars, we have to reach the target of at least $15 billion,” he added.

The ministry is working to provide broadband services and freelancing training across the country to achieve this target.

“The IT industry has the potential to clear Pakistan’s entire debt and stabilize the economy,” he said.

“It is important that all relevant ministries play their role in solving the problems of the IT and telecom sectors. If the problems of the ITV Telecom sector are solved, it can solve the economic problems of the country,” added Amin.

