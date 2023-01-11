Nationwide AI Challenge Announced With Cash Prizes For Students

The National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) is seeking submissions from innovative young minds for the AI TechVerse 2023 competition.

AI TechVerse 2023 is an expansion of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence’s (NCAI) major events, including the 3rd IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI 2023), AI IDEAS Challenge, AI Expo (Lab-2-Market), and AI Voyage.

ALSO READ Terrorists Disguised as Beggars Raise Alarm in Islamabad

An official of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) announced that the AI TechVerse 2023 event will take place from February 21-23 at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The AI TechVerse 2023 competition will give young individuals a chance to network, connect, and showcase their best ideas.

ALSO READ Stats Show Naseem Shah is Among Most Overworked Bowlers in Recent Months

The winners of the AI TechVerse 2023 competition will be chosen through a thorough evaluation process conducted by AI experts from the academic and industrial fields and will be awarded cash prizes.

Concept notes for submission in AI TechVerse 2023 can fall under the following technical areas: Artificial Intelligence applications, Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, Convolution Neural Networks, Cybersecurity and AI, Data Fusion, Data Mining, Information Retrieval, and Decision Support Systems.