Nationwide AI Challenge Announced With Cash Prizes For Students

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 11, 2023 | 3:24 pm

The National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) is seeking submissions from innovative young minds for the AI TechVerse 2023 competition.

AI TechVerse 2023 is an expansion of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence’s (NCAI) major events, including the 3rd IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI 2023), AI IDEAS Challenge, AI Expo (Lab-2-Market), and AI Voyage.

ALSO READ

An official of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) announced that the AI TechVerse 2023 event will take place from February 21-23 at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The AI TechVerse 2023 competition will give young individuals a chance to network, connect, and showcase their best ideas.

ALSO READ

The winners of the AI TechVerse 2023 competition will be chosen through a thorough evaluation process conducted by AI experts from the academic and industrial fields and will be awarded cash prizes.

Concept notes for submission in AI TechVerse 2023 can fall under the following technical areas: Artificial Intelligence applications, Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, Convolution Neural Networks, Cybersecurity and AI, Data Fusion, Data Mining, Information Retrieval, and Decision Support Systems.

ProPK Staff

lens

Tribute to National Anthem Creator Hafeez Jalandhri on 123rd Birthday
Read more in lens

proproperty

Road Projects Approved in Dist. Sargodha to Aid Sugarcane Transport
Read more in proproperty
close
>