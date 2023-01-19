Iftikhar Ahmad Smashes Maiden T20 Hundred in Bangladesh Premier League

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 19, 2023 | 9:13 pm

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed scored a blazing hundred in the Bangladesh Premier League recording his maiden T20 ton

Pakistani middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, set the Bangladesh Premier League on fire with his brisk century knock in the ongoing match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.

ALSO READ

He scored his maiden T20 century off 45 balls, at a strike rate of 222, including six fours and nine sixes. This knock helped his team set a strong total of 238 runs in the first innings.

ALSO READ

Iftikhar Ahmed’s performance was not only impressive but also crucial for his team to reach a defendable total in the match. The innings proved to be a game-changer as Iftikhar Ahmed carried his team from four down on 40 to four down for 238. His ability to score runs quickly, coupled with his powerful hitting, makes him a valuable asset for any team. His century is a testament to his skill and talent as a batter and will be remembered for a long time.

Ayna Dua

lens

From Trauma to Triumph: Pamela Anderson’s Life Story is a Lesson for Us All
Read more in lens

proproperty

Peshawar Authorities Take Action Against Encroachers in Karkhano Market
Read more in proproperty
close
>