Iftikhar Ahmad Smashes Maiden T20 Hundred in Bangladesh Premier League

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed scored a blazing hundred in the Bangladesh Premier League recording his maiden T20 ton

Pakistani middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, set the Bangladesh Premier League on fire with his brisk century knock in the ongoing match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.

He scored his maiden T20 century off 45 balls, at a strike rate of 222, including six fours and nine sixes. This knock helped his team set a strong total of 238 runs in the first innings.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s performance was not only impressive but also crucial for his team to reach a defendable total in the match. The innings proved to be a game-changer as Iftikhar Ahmed carried his team from four down on 40 to four down for 238. His ability to score runs quickly, coupled with his powerful hitting, makes him a valuable asset for any team. His century is a testament to his skill and talent as a batter and will be remembered for a long time.