New Brain Check-Up Tool Offers Free Tips to Cut Dementia Risk in All Age Groups

All age groups must take steps to care for their brains in order to reduce the risk of dementia. Now, a new brain check-up tool has been created by Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country’s leading dementia research charity, to offer tips on ways to keep the brain active and sharp, and to prevent social isolation.

One way to prevent social isolation is to get regular hearing checks in one’s 40s and 50s. However, it is important to note that most cases of dementia cannot be prevented, so early detection and better treatments are still crucial.

Research has identified 12 risk factors for dementia that, if modified, could prevent 40% of people from developing memory loss, confusion, and communication problems. Taking into account these risk factors, the research has advised stopping smoking, exercising regularly, cutting back on alcohol, and challenging the brain.

It is never too early or too late to start taking care of one’s brain health and anyone can use the brain check-up tool, which is based on the latest research, to find out how to reduce their individual risk of dementia.

The tool is specially targeted towards adults aged 40-50, as this is considered to be an important time for taking action to maintain brain health.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Alzheimer’s Research UK, Prof. Jonathan Schott, said that the tool would make it easy for people to take action to lower their risk of dementia. However, only one-third of people are aware that it is possible to reduce the risk of dementia, which needs to change, Prof. Jonathan added.

Dementia, which is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s, affects nearly one million people in the UK and 55 million people worldwide.

The number of people affected is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades as more people live longer and their risk of dementia increases with age.

Dr. Sarah Bauermeister, a Senior Scientist at Dementia Platforms UK, a public-private partnership working to accelerate progress in dementia research, said that several studies have found a link between hearing loss and dementia risk.

The reason for this link is not clear, but it is thought that people with hearing loss may have to work harder to hear conversations which takes away from their ability to focus on cognitive tasks, Dr. Sarah added.