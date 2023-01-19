Dubai Court Punishes Husband for Secretly Shooting Nude Videos of Wife

Dubai Court of Misdemeanors has penalized a British man with an AED 5,000 fine for shooting videos and taking pictures of his wife with CCTV cameras installed inside their home.

The 38-year-old British national filmed his wife naked or changing, at their house in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), without her consent.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Not Planning Any Grant or Deposit for Pakistan Without Results

According to the details, the woman told him to stop filming her when she found out about it, but he continued, forcing the woman to lodge a police complaint in April last year.

During the investigation, she stated that her husband told her that he was watching their maid’s behavior but when she turned off the CCTV cameras, he became agitated, despite her assuring him that she was always at home and there was no need for CCTV cameras.

She later discovered many images and videos of herself on her husband’s smartphone and learned that he had been filming her naked and partially clothed for many years.

Later, the man was sent to the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors and he was convicted of breaching his wife’s privacy. Authorities confiscated his cell phone and the court ordered him to pay the above-mentioned fine. The man has also appealed against the conviction.