Pakistan’s 12-Year-Old Tennis Star Haniya Minhas Becomes Adidas Brand Ambassador

Pakistan’s young Tennis prodigy, Haniya Minhas, has been roped in by one of the world’s largest sportswear manufacturers, Adidas, as their brand ambassador. The 12-year-old is the youngest and the first teenage athlete in Pakistan to achieve this historic milestone.

Haniya is a part of only a handful of Pakistani athletes to serve as the brand ambassadors of Adidas. Previously, Pakistan’s national cricketer, Hasan Ali, signed a shoe deal with the multinational company, while Azhar Ali and Wahab Riaz were also rumored to be roped in by Adidas to become its brand ambassador from Pakistan, but no concrete reports emerged regarding the two cricketers.

As for Haniya, she is set to become Adidas’s brand ambassador, as revealed on Twitter by former Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

I am pleased to announce that @HaniyaMinhas1 is now officially joining the Adidas team as their brand ambassador. She is the first and youngest teenage star from Pakistan to achieve this milestone in Tennis. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 19, 2023

Abdul Razak Dawood is the founder of Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, which has been sponsoring Haniya since she was nine years old.

Karachi-born Haniya rose to fame as she recently won a number of titles in Little Mo Internationals in New York. Haniya won a total of three titles in the tournament as she wrapped up the singles, doubles, and mixed-doubles titles in the tournament.

She then went on to create history as she became the first Pakistani star to win a bronze medal at the prestigious Orange Bowl Tennis Championships.