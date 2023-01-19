Stats Show Babar Azam is a Better Captain Than Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Sarfaraz

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been in front of the firing line recently after Pakistan’s poor home season where they failed to win the Test series against England and the Test and ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s poor performance over the past few months has led to a lot of commotion on social media with many cricket fans asking for Babar to be removed as captain from at least one of the three formats.

Despite a recent turn of form, Pakistan has been one of the most consistent sides in world cricket under the captaincy of Babar. The star batter has created a healthy team atmosphere during his two-year tenure as captain, which has led to some magnificent performances on the pitch by the Men in Green.

Statistically, Babar has been the best captain in Pakistan cricket history, with the best win/loss ratio out of all the players that have captained Pakistan in at least two of the three formats.

According to the details, Pakistan has a win/loss ratio of 1.79 under Babar’s captaincy, which is the best in their history as of yet. Former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is second on the list with a win/loss ratio of 1.69.

Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan had a win/loss ratio of 1.33 in the 187 matches he captained the team while Wasim Akram had a ratio of 1.59 in the 134 matches.

Check out the record of Pakistan’s captains in all three formats: (min 50 matches)

Captain Matches Won Lost W/L Imran Khan 187 89 67 1.328 Wasim Akram 134 78 49 1.591 Misbah-ul-Haq 151 77 60 1.283 Inzamam-ul-Haq 119 63 44 1.431 Babar Azam 105 61 34 1.906 Sarfaraz Ahmed 100 61 36 1.694 Waqar Younis 79 47 30 1.566 Javed Miandad 96 40 39 1.025 Shahid Afridi 82 38 42 0.904 Shoaib Malik 64 38 24 1.583

Babar has captained Pakistan in 18 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 66 T20Is, over the span of the past three years.