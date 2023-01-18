Gilgit Baltistan National Ice Sports Championship Set to Begin in Naltar

Gilgit Baltistan National Ice Sports Championship is set to begin in Naltar tomorrow. The six-day event will commence on 19th January and conclude on 24th January.

ALSO READ Shaheen Shah Afridi Finally Gets Back to Full Fitness

The National Ice Sports Championship is scheduled to start on 19th January in the picturesque Naltar valley in Gilgit Baltistan. This six-day event is expected to draw a large number of attendees, including sports enthusiasts, tourists, and locals alike. The championship is a regular event that takes place as part of the Winter Festival in Naltar, where participants compete in various winter sports such as ice hockey, ice skating, paragliding, and traditional games. The event will conclude on 24th January.

Apart from the sports competitions, the festival also includes seminars and discussions on pressing environmental issues, such as climate change, biodiversity, and wildlife conservation. The official from Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) mentioned that the event is an excellent opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the region, as well as to sample local handicrafts, fruits, and food. This festival also serves as a platform for the locals to showcase their culture and heritage.

ALSO READ Misbah Slams PCB’s Policy on Hiring Only Foreign Coaches

The National Ice Sports Championship is a significant contributor to the promotion of winter tourism in the country. It serves as an excellent way to attract visitors and showcase the country’s potential in winter sports.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of activities and competitions for all ages to enjoy. The event is guaranteed to be a hit among sports enthusiasts and anyone looking for a unique and exciting experience in the stunning mountains of Gilgit Baltistan.