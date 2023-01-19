Punjab Information Technology Board Announces New Members

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced new non-official members for the department for the next 3 years.

The selection includes six new members, all of which were approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. All selections are effective immediately.

Sadia Khan: CEO at AutoSoft Dynamics. Fatima Mazhar: Advisory Board Member at Colabs. Badar Khushnood: Co-Founder of Fishry.com and Bramerz, Former Pakistan Country Consultant for Twitter and Google, Former Chairman of PASHA. Hamesh Khan: Commissioner at Punjab Healthcare Commission, Former Chairman of Lahore Stock Exchange, Former President of Bank of Punjab. Nabil Shahzad: COO and Founder of Convenience Stores, Director Innovation at TBRIX Lahore. Hammad Mehmood Cheema: Principal and Dean at School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences (SINES) and NUST, Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Eindhoven University.

Additional Chairman of PITB

In related news, the Director General of IT-Operations at PITB, assumed the Additional Charge of Chairman Punjab IT Board last week. He is an industry veteran with an experience of over 24 years.

He is credited for working on cutting-edge tech developments for the Government of Punjab. These were also adopted by other provinces later on.

During his role as DG PITB, Yousaf lead the digitization of both the back office and front-end services for multiple government departments including Finance, Law & Order, Health, Agriculture, and Labour & Human Resources.

One of his most notable achievements was e-Pay Punjab, which was the first-ever payment aggregator of the province. This tool allowed the government to collect more than Rs. 135 billion in lieu of a range of government levies and taxes.

The Dengue Tracking System was also deployed under his charge, which won global acclaim.