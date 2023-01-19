Something You Drink Daily May Be Making You Bald – Study

Sugar-sweetened beverages have several well-documented detrimental health impacts. A new study, however, uncovered another danger: a relationship between increased intake of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and a higher likelihood of male pattern hair loss (MPHL).

The study, which was undertaken in China by Tsinghua University in Beijing, was just published in the journal Nutrients.

ALSO READ FIA Officials Summoned Over Corruption Cases in Science and Technology Ministry

MPHL is the most frequent kind of masculine hair loss, affecting 30-50 percent of men by the age of 50, and new research indicates that the prevalence of MPHL may be growing.

It enrolled 1028 university students and professors from 31 Chinese provinces and discovered that people with MPHL ingested an average of 4.3 liters of SSBs per week, compared to merely 2.5 liters for those who did not have the affliction.

Participants in the research were asked questions about their basic sociodemographic data, hair state, nutritional consumption, lifestyle, and psychological health. Answers to the 15-item Beverage Intake Questionnaire, which investigated their beverage usage in the previous month, were used to calculate SSB consumption. Sweetened juice beverages, soft drinks, energy, and sports drinks, sweet milk, and sweetened tea and coffee were all examples of SSBs.

ALSO READ Scientists Finally Find a Way to Make Chocolates With Lower Fat Content

Individuals with MPHL were observed to be older, current or past smokers, had a lower level of education, and participated in less physical exercise, according to the study.

Based on the study, MPHL patients have lower sleep duration, have had severe anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD, have a positive familial history of MPHL, have MPHL-related disorders, and have colored, permed, bleached, or relaxed hair. They also discovered that people with MPHL ate more deep-fried foods, sugar and honey, candies and ice cream, and ate fewer vegetables than individuals who did not have the condition.

The researchers highlighted that the link between SSB consumption and MPHL persisted after controlling for potential covariates such as sociodemographic characteristics, food intake, and psychological status. According to the findings, limiting SSB consumption may be a viable lifestyle option for lowering the risk of MPHL in men.