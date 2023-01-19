FIA Officials Summoned Over Corruption Cases in Science and Technology Ministry

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the cases of abuse of power within the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to details, the FIA had unearthed 11 cases against the Ministry, dating back to 2019, 2020, and 2021. All of these cases are currently under investigation.

The PAC, a parliamentary body responsible for overseeing public spending, took notice of these cases and sought details from the FIA. The PAC summoned FIA officials with official records at 11 AM on Thursday.

The FIA issued a letter to the Director FIA Islamabad Zone, directing him to give a briefing on the cases under investigation. The Director also summoned all the investigating officers of these cases to be present at the briefing.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is responsible for managing and promoting scientific and technological development in the country. The idea that there may be individuals within the Ministry abusing their power for personal gain is deeply concerning.