Sweden Keen to Boost Cooperation with Pakistan in Technology Sector: Envoy

Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson has said that Sweden is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the technology sector.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque held a meeting with the Swedish delegation led by Swedish Ambassador in Islamabad on Thursday.

January 19, 2023

Matters of mutual interest related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) were discussed in the meeting, according to a handout issued by the ministry.

Speaking during the meeting, the minister said that Pakistan is keen to facilitate Swedish companies working in the IT and telecom sector.

The Swedish envoy said that Sweden is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the technology sector. He also invited Pakistani IT and telecom companies to hold a roadshow in Sweden.

The visiting delegation discussed the use of technology in the areas of health and education. The delegation was of the view that artificial intelligence (AI) can help tackle issues such as climate change and food insecurity. The delegation also expressed satisfaction with the projects undertaken by the ministry.

In a separate statement, the Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan said that the Swedish companies discussed opportunities and challenges linked with the digital policies, and presented policy recommendations that could help improve businesses, economy, and the environment.

Representatives of Swedish companies Ericsson, Talkpool, BIMA Pakistan, Need Insights, and Synavos participated in the meeting.