Two New Aircraft Join PIA’s Operational Fleet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has expanded its operational fleet with the addition of two aircraft, a newly acquired Airbus A320 and a Boeing 777, which was grounded for 7 months. The induction of these aircraft is expected to alleviate pressure on PIA’s overburdened fleet.

The Airbus A320 debuted with flight number PK309 from Islamabad-Karachi on Tuesday, while the Boeing 777 (PK300) took off to Jeddah on Wednesday.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the government is actively working to support the growth and development of the PIA. He added that PIA relaunched two Boeing 777s after a lengthy grounding and will soon relaunch the third and last Boeing 777, bringing the total number of operational planes to 26.

PIA also plans to increase its fleet with the induction of 4-5 mid-tier, wide-body aircraft this year. The increase in the number of planes is essential for PIA’s expansion, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, and the Far East, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further remarked that the aviation sector is making a comeback and is expected to reach pre-pandemic numbers soon. To take advantage of the demand in the rapidly evolving industry, fleet planning is crucial, the spokesperson stated.