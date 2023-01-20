Dubai Gets ‘Drive-Through’ Rapid Car Testing and Registration Center

Dubai’s administration has opened a “rapid car testing and registration center” on Seih Shuaib street. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that the facility can accommodate 500 vehicles and has eight testing lanes:

Five for heavy vehicles

Three for light vehicles

One for a full inspection.

In addition, the center provides a mobile testing service for conventional fuel-powered light and heavy vehicles. One of the services is that VIPs can get expedited customer transactions. The center also boasts a plate factory and a repair facility for light and heavy vehicles.

The center’s operating hours are from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm. Through this facility, the Dubai administration seeks to encourage motorists to drive properly functioning vehicles.

Dubai has numerous high-speed roads where catastrophic mechanical failure in a vehicle can cause a massive accident. This facility has been set up as a mitigative strategy for a potential loss of life and property.

