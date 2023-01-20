Pak Suzuki Stops Bike Bookings for Indefinite Period

Due to continued procurement and production issues, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) said on Thursday that it would no longer accept orders for motorbikes pending further notice. The company has cited inventory shortage as the reason for the shutdown.

The suspension of reservations has become effective as of today. In a letter to dealers, the company stated:

Under the present economic circumstances, import-based supply chain constraints and uncertain production possibilities, we are unable to serve new customers. We will, therefore, stop bookings of our motorcycle products from January 20, 2023, for the time being. However, bookings will resume as the situation becomes favourable to serve fresh customers.

Discontinuation of All CBUs

PSMC has also quietly removed its imported Completely Built Unit (CBU) cars from its official website.

A visit to the company’s website shows that only locally assembled models such as the Alto, WagonR, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi are currently being displayed.

PSMC’s CBU lineup consists of Vitara, Jimny, and APV. The move is likely due to low sales as the automotive industry has been struggling in recent months. This development follows the discontinuation of Ciaz and Mega Carry by the PSMC.

PSMC has been contacted by various media outlets for a comment on this matter. Analysts and enthusiasts reckon that the ongoing troubles in car imports and economic turmoil are to blame for this development.