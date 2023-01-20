Former Indian Captain’s Advice Can Solve Babar Azam’s Batting Problems for Good

Former Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, has suggested that Babar Azam should bat in the middle order rather than as an opener in the shortest format.

Azharuddin believes that the all-format captain is not a natural opener and that lowering his batting number will improve his performance in T20 cricket.

“If there is a problem with the form, he finds it difficult to score runs; there is no problem if he bats at lower numbers as well,” the former cricketer added.

The former captain also commented on Babar’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year, where he scored 124 runs in seven innings.

Azharuddin stated that the pressure of leadership burden prevented the 28-year-old batter from displaying his traditional form in the mega event.

Babar opening the batting in T20 cricket has been under the scanner since the Asia Cup 2022 and many former cricketers have advised him to bat in the middle.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the 1-2 loss to New Zealand in the ODI series, questions about his leadership abilities have been raised.

However, the majority of former cricketers have backed Babar Azam and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management to give him more time.