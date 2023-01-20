Haris Rauf Trends on Twitter After Iftikhar Ahmed’s Power Show in BPL [Video]

Pakistan’s fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, has been in a terrible run of form since coming back into the side after suffering a quad injury during the first Test match between Pakistan and England. Haris returned to the side in the ODI series against New Zealand but failed to impress as the Kiwis emerged victorious in the three-match series.

The 29-year-old seemed to have overcome his form issue as he joined Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Haris conceded only 19 runs in 4 overs in his first match of the competition and looked set to dismantle Fortune Barishal in his second match as he had taken 2 wickets for only 18 runs in his 3 overs before he bowled against Iftikhar Ahmed in his final over.

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, struck Haris for 3 consecutive sixes in his final over. Iftikhar was sensational as he smashed nine sixes on his way to a brilliant century off just 45 balls. This was Iftikhar’s first century in T20 cricket.

Iftikhar’s monstrous sixes off Haris were the talk of the Pakistan cricketing fraternity as they appreciated the brutal hitting of Iftikhar and pounced on the opportunity to troll Haris for his poor outing yet again, while several fans backed Haris to come back into form in no time.

Check out Iftikhar’s huge sixes against Haris: