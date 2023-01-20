Mondelez Pakistan Becomes the Top Employer for 2023

Mondelez Pakistan, one of the country’s largest confectionary and beverage manufacturers, has been announced as the Top Employer for the year 2023.

Owing to industry-best practices in creating an exceptional work environment and company culture for employees, the organization has been awarded this distinction adding another feather to its hat.

Mondelez Pakistan is amongst the most prestigious entities that fall under Mondelez International, a global brand that has a footprint in over 150 countries.

This distinction for Mondelez Pakistan is a huge accomplishment for the local arm and a reflection of the culture and environment that the cross-functional teams have fostered.

Mondelez Pakistan remains dedicated to developing a top talent agenda with a growth mindset, best-in-class people practices, policies, and ways of working, all of which contributed to the organization receiving this prestigious accolade.

Commenting on the development, Syeda Khadija Khan, People Lead, Mondelez Pakistan, said, “We at Mondelez Pakistan always strive to build the most productive and welcoming environments for our employees.”

“These team members are the foundation of what makes this organization one of the best. It is a great honor for us to be recognized for the efforts that we make and it will motivate us further to make greater improvements to existing infrastructures,” she added.

Mondelez Pakistan continuously makes efforts to excel in various functional capacities and has been acknowledged on various fronts in this regard.