Najam Sethi Requests Everyone to Stop Demanding Free PSL Tickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not issue free tickets to influential fans during the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to his Twitter account, Najam Sethi has asked his friends and government officials not to approach him for free tickets during the mega event.

The PCB Chairman stated that the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, which audits PCB, has warned management to stop this practice.

Sethi also instructed his friends and government officials not to approach him in order to provide employment or assistance to anyone who was not deserving.

The newly-appointed Chairman also stated that no one in the management committee will favor any player or coach in order to bring him into PSL management.

“PCB competes with top professional organizations in the world and cannot afford to be inefficient”, Sethi wrote on his Twitter account.