UAE Announces Massive Increase in Visa Fees and Changes Visit Visa Regime

In October 2022, the UAE implemented the Advanced Visa System, a comprehensive overhaul of its visa procedures led by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). This marked one of the most significant residency and entry permit reforms in the country’s history.

Since then, the UAE has continued to make progress in its visit visa system. Recently, the fees for issuing Emirates ID, visit, and residency visas have been increased. This change affects all services provided by the ICP, as confirmed by a representative.

Under the new pricing structure, obtaining an Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 rather than Dh270. Similarly, the fee to issue a one-month visit visa has also been raised from Dh270 to Dh370.

Besides this, five more changes have been enacted in the UAE’s visit visa regime.

No More Visa Extensions From Within the UAE

Visit visa holders no longer have the option of extending visas from within the country. This means that those with a visiting visa who wish to continue their stay must leave the UAE and re-enter on a new visit visa.

According to Afi Ahmed, Managing Director of Smart Travels, “Visitors have the option of extending their visas for one month at a cost. After that, they must exit the country either through air or land and can re-enter.”

5-Year Multiple Entry Visa is Now Open for Tourists

The 5-year multiple entry visa is now available for tourists visiting the UAE, allowing them to enter the country multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days during each visit.

Additionally, holders can extend their visas for 90 days without leaving the country. This new visa is an excellent opportunity for families outside the UAE to spend more time with their loved ones in the country.

However, those applying for the multiple entry visa must provide supporting documents including a bank statement for the last six months with a balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies, proof of UAE health insurance, a copy of the flight ticket, and proof of residence, such as an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE.

Tourist Visa Holders to Pay Overstay Fine

If tourists overstay their visit visas in the UAE, they will be required to pay a fine and obtain an outpass or leave permit at an additional cost before exiting the country.

This policy applies specifically to those departing from Dubai. Visitors leaving from other emirates in the UAE are not required to obtain an out pass.

60-Day Visit Visa Restarts

The issuance of 60-day visit visas has been restarted in the UAE. Tourists now have the option to choose between 30-day and 60-day visit visas when planning their trip to the country.

Special Permit to Meet Friends and Family

A new entry permit has been introduced for visitors who wish to visit relatives or friends in the UAE. This permit allows visitors to apply without going through a travel agency, as long as they are a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident.

The friend or relative can sponsor the visitor by paying a refundable deposit of Dh1000.