Islamabad Club Ordered to Review Dress Code After Dhoti Controversy

After PML-N MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar was refused service and access into the club for wearing a dhoti, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) instructed the Islamabad Club administration to review and update their mandatory dress code for all members.

The PAC met with the club’s management, which was chaired by the committee’s Chairman Noor Alam Khan, and received a financial summary from the management.

As reported by management, MNA Asghar was enraged by the clothing rule and vehemently declared that the British had departed the country, but their legacies still followed them. Shalwar Kameez is the country’s national dress, and Dhoti is an article of cultural clothing, yet you don’t receive service at the club without wearing a suit.

The Islamabad Club’s Secretary indicated that the formal attire was applied in the formal dining hall and that the dress requirement was part of the club’s heritage. He explained that the administration did not serve and refused Sheikh Rohail Asghar service since the club is not a cultural club. Wearing a Dhoti, on the other hand, is proof of decency, according to Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

PAC directed the Islamabad Club administration to hold a board meeting to discuss the problem and examine the dress code.

Meanwhile, when it came to the Islamabad Club’s financial management, the committee raised concerns and requested an audit report at the next meeting. According to PAC, the club has an annual deficit of Rs. 500 million and a loss of Rs. 1.32 billion in the previous fiscal year, while total spending was Rs. 1.37 billion.

Chairman Khan questioned how a club that charged its members millions of rupees could sell a meal of fish for Rs. 1,200 and two gulab jamun smaller than even a bottle cap for Rs. 340 at a loss. The committee was apprised that the club’s assets were approximately Rs. 2.74 billion and its liabilities were at Rs. 969 million.