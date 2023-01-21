Etihad Airways Will Now Operate More Flights to Indonesia

One of UAE’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, has announced that it will launch double-daily flights on the Abu Dhabi-Jakarta (Indonesia) route from 1 October 2023 to cater to the increasing demand.

The airline will now run 14 weekly nonstop flights on this new route using Boeing B787 and B777 aircraft.

Speaking about the expansion, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Etihad Airways, Arik De, stated that the new flights are part of an extended partnership with an Indonesian airline, Garuda Indonesia, to make it easier for UAE citizens to fly to Jakarta or 20 other Indonesian locations.

As far as the airfare is concerned, a round-trip economy ticket to Jakarta starts at AED 2,365 (around $643) and a business class ticket starts at AED 10,195 ($2,775).

Earlier, Etihad Airways also announced plans to launch two new European routes this year, connecting Abu Dhabi with Denmark’s Copenhagen and Germany’s Dusseldorf. Flights on these routes will begin on 1 October, with 4 weekly flights to Copenhagen and 3 to Dusseldorf.