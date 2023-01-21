Pakistan Women’s Footballers Get Warm Reception After Returning From 4-Nation Tournament [Video]

The Pakistan women’s football team was given a warm welcome upon their return home after earning a second-place finish in the four-nation international friendly tournament held in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan women’s football team secured the second spot in the recent Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia. This was the second international tournament for the team after FIFA lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Led by captain Maria Khan, the team put on an impressive show throughout the tournament, with the skipper scoring a spectacular goal in the final match against Saudi Arabia to secure a draw.

Upon their arrival back in Pakistan, the team was greeted by the Chairman of Pakistan Football Federation’s Normalization Committee, Haroon Malik, and other members of the committee at the Football House in Lahore.

In the final match, Saudi Arabia took the lead in the first half, but the green shirts fought back and equalized with Maria Khan’s goal from a free-Kick in the 65th minute. They had previously defeated Comoros in their opening game but fell short against Mauritius in their second match on January 15th.

The team’s performance in the tournament and the warm reception they received upon returning home illustrates the increasing support and recognition for women’s football in Pakistan, particularly after the lifting of the ban on PFF by FIFA.