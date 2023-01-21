Women Investors Pour $16 Billion Into Dubai’s Real Estate Sector

Dubai’s real estate sector is experiencing exponential growth due to increasing interest from foreign investors. Similarly, according to recent research, about 26,698 women made 33,419 real estate investments totaling AED 58.8 billion (Around $16 billion) in Dubai in 2022.

The number reflects a massive growth of 50.7% in volume and 53% in value in comparison to 2021. According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) figures, women real estate investors increased by a whopping 50.8% in 2022 compared to 2021.

ALSO READ Etihad Airways Will Now Operate More Flights to Indonesia

Dubai Land Department (DLD) data further reveals that the city shattered all previous property records in 2022 since its real estate transactions crossed the AED 0.5 trillion mark with over 122,658 transactions.

Women’s role in Dubai’s real estate wasn’t restricted to investments only. They also played their part as developers, brokers, and workforce. DLD’s numbers demonstrate that women constituted 34.8% of registered property brokers in Dubai.

Approximately, 4,519 women brokers had a role in 8,606 deals of AED 696 million. Likewise, DLD’s overall workforce is 42% female, playing a pivotal role across the real estate sector.