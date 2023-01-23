Islamabad Launches ‘Health Champion’ Competition for Schoolchildren

The government will hold a month-long competition named ‘Islamabad Health Champion’ to raise awareness and educate children and teachers about a healthy lifestyle.

As per the Deputy Commissioner ICT, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the goal of this project is to educate people about the need of choosing nutritious meals for children at a young age.

ALSO READ UAE Pushes For Online Salary Payment of Domestic Workers

He announced that health specialists and nutrition teams will visit schools to teach students the fundamentals of healthy living, such as eating nutritious foods and implementing a balanced diet into their daily routines. Memon went on to say that children aged 5 to 16 will participate in different fitness challenges to become the ‘Islamabad Health Champion’.

All contests, he noted, will be held in conformity with the criteria established by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA).

ALSO READ Citizens Confused After Mysterious Electricity Blackout Hits Pakistan

According to Abdullah Tabbassum, spokesperson for the ICT Administration, this month-long competition will begin on 5 February and finish on 5 March, with schools and institutions able to register until 31 January.