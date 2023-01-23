Massive Power Breakdown Reported All Over Pakistan

A major power breakdown was reported all over Pakistan.
According to the Ministry of Energy, power failure was triggered after the frequency of the national grid decreased on Monday morning.
The Ministry said that the national grid’s frequency system experienced a malfunction at 7:34 am on Monday, leading to a widespread power outage. Efforts to rectify the issue and perform maintenance on the system are currently underway.
ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق آج صبح 7:34 پر نیشنل گرڈ کی سسٹم فریکوئنسی کم ہوئ جس سے بجلی کے نظام میں وسیع بریک ڈاؤن ہوا
سسٹم کی بحالی پر کام تیزی سےجاری ہے
— Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) January 23, 2023
Many areas across the country, including major cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore, were without power due to a decrease in the national grid’s frequency.
In an interview with Geo News, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir stated that the power outage was not major and that as an economic measure, power generation systems are temporarily shut down at night during the winter when demand for electricity is lower.
“When the power generation systems were restarted in the morning, a variation in frequency and fluctuation in voltage was detected in the southern region of the country, specifically between the areas of Dadu and Jamshoro,” he added.
More to follow