Massive Power Breakdown Reported All Over Pakistan

Many areas across the country, including major cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore, were without power due to a decrease in the national grid’s frequency.

In an interview with Geo News, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir stated that the power outage was not major and that as an economic measure, power generation systems are temporarily shut down at night during the winter when demand for electricity is lower.

“When the power generation systems were restarted in the morning, a variation in frequency and fluctuation in voltage was detected in the southern region of the country, specifically between the areas of Dadu and Jamshoro,” he added.

More to follow