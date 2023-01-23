UAE Pushes For Online Salary Payment of Domestic Workers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered employers to enroll their domestic workers in the Wage Protection System (WPS) to pay their wages electronically.

MoHRE, in collaboration with the UAE’s Central Bank, facilitates all employers with an option to pay salaries to domestic workers online via banks, exchange firms, or other financial institutions affiliated with the Central Bank.

Aiming to enhance the services provided to employers, citizens and resident families, #MoHRE, in cooperation with the UAE Central Bank, offers the chance to pay the wages of domestic workers electronically through the WPS. pic.twitter.com/PrdqehWhkh — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) January 19, 2023

Assistant Under-Secretary for Domestic Workers at MoHRE, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, remarked that WPS will assist employers to maintain track of wages and safeguard the payment process.

He also underlined the significance of ensuring transparency with WPS by protecting the contractual relationship of both, the worker and the employer. In addition, WPS will also help the MoHRE to have data regarding wages, hence, reducing labor-related disputes in the future, Al Nuaimi noted.

The service will come into effect on 1 April 2023 and will be applicable to 5 out of 19 domestic workers’ professions as prescribed by the Ministry. Domestic workers enrolled as personal trainers, personal assistants, housekeepers, private agricultural engineers, and personal tutors must have their wages credited through WPS.

Below are the 19 domestic worker professions in UAE:

Housemaid

Sailor/boatman

Security guard

Household shepherd

Household horse groomer

Household falcon trainer

Physical labor worker

Housekeeper

Cook

Nanny/babysitter

Farmer

Gardener

Personal driver

Private agricultural engineer

Personal assistant

Personal nurse

Personal tutor

Personal trainer

Also, a domestic worker in the Emirates can only be recruited after procuring a license from the MoHRE.