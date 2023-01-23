Orange Line Train Shuts Down Forcing Passengers to Walk [Video]

Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) came to a sudden halt on Monday at Canal View, causing major inconvenience for passengers. The management of OLMT stated that the train stopped due to a countrywide power supply breakdown.

Passengers were left stranded on the train for an undetermined amount of time, with no information provided about the delay or when the service would resume. To avoid further delays, the passengers were forced to walk to their respective destinations.

Orange Train Line #Lahore shutdown it's operation in a way due to #poweroutage.

shutdown the train in the middle, people are seen walking on the track on foot.#Pakistan #Blackout #Lahore pic.twitter.com/P6gGvdtgEA — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) January 23, 2023

OLMT has faced a number of operational challenges since its launch in 2020. The technical glitches and delays have been frustrating for daily commuters.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the power supply failure, the management stated that steps are being taken to resolve the issue and restore service as soon as possible. They also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.