BAIC BJ40 Gets a Massive Price Hike

The car industry has become desolate due to a significant decline in production and demand. The situation is especially tight for carmakers whose products don’t enjoy a big market share.

BAIC BJ40 is one such product. The off-road SUV had a comparatively high price even upon launch. Following the latest price hike, the SUV has become far too expensive, even for those with sufficient purchasing power.

According to the latest update, BJ40 now costs Rs. 9,995,000, after a price hike of Rs. 700,000. The previous price of BJ40 was Rs. 9,295,000.

Last year, BJ40 could have been considered a good value in the realm of off-road SUVs. Eventually, as its price crawled close to Rs. 1 crore mark, BJ40’s value proposition also dwindled.

Between June 2022 and January 2023, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has only sold 54 units of BAIC BJ40, according to official data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA). At this price, the fate of BJ40 remains uncertain.