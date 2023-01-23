Pakistan Railways Increases Green Line Fares by 25%

Pakistan Railways (PR) has hiked Green Line train fare rates by 25%. The department plans to resume the train between Islamabad and Karachi beginning on January 27 using newly imported Chinese carriages.

The train will have 2 AC Parlor coaches, 5 AC Business coaches, 6 AC Standards coaches, and 4 to 5 AC economy class coaches. The new rates from Rawalpindi to Karachi are:

Rs. 4,000 for economy class.

Rs. 8,000 for AC standard.

Rs. 10,000 for business class.

Previously, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique instructed the relevant authority to reduce the Green Line’s travel time from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours. With this strategy, the department would restore the passengers’ interest in its service.

It is important to note that the Green Line Train was originally slated to begin service on December 20. However, due to financial and other constraints, its launch was delayed.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Green Line express train on January 27. The service will include comfortable accommodation, free Wi-Fi, and quality food for passengers.