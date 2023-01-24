5 Tips to Get Cheap Flight Tickets Before Eid-ul-Fitr in UAE

Several travel agencies predict a 150% rise in airfares from the UAE to Pakistan, India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and other Middle Eastern countries between 23 January and Eid-ul-Fitr, expected to fall on 21 April.

Many UAE residents return home during the 4-day Eid-ul-Fitr break to celebrate the holy occasion with their families. Meanwhile, some people even fly to famous tourist destinations, including, London, Bangkok, etc.

During the Eid break, finding a ticket becomes difficult due to overbooked flights and outrageously high airfares. Hence, travel agents recommend booking the seats as early as possible, particularly for bigger families who can save more with advance bookings.

Here are the 5 tips for booking cheaper flight tickets before the Eid break:

Book your flights during mid-week days.

Plan ahead and purchase your tickets 45-60 days in advance.

Clear your browser’s cache and refresh it.

Compare prices with budget airlines.

Consider the fare-locking options offered by budget airlines.

Speaking about the increase in airfares, Managing Director of Pluto Travels Avinash Adnani stated that booking tickets becomes a challenge before Eid-ul-Fitr, especially on the Pakistani and Indian routes like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Lucknow, Delhi, Dhaka, Mumbai, Kerala, etc.

