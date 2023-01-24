Customs Intelligence Starts Money Laundering Investigation Against 16 Individuals

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started money laundering-related investigations against 16 individuals.

According to an official document, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) has written a letter to Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Directors of Gilgit-Baltistan, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta, Lahore, and Karachi concerning the provision of information under the section 25 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

ALSO READ FBR Imposes 20% Duty on LED TV Equipment Import

In its letter, the Directorate said that is conducting an inquiry under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, and has requested the FIA Directors to provide information regarding any offense detected/criminal record within their jurisdiction in respect of individuals including Murad Ali, Nihad Ali, Musharraf Khan, Salman Khan, Baswar Khan, Saif ur Rehman, Saleem khan, Imad ud Din, Hammad Khan, Nasri Badshah, Gul Zamin Khan, Waqif khan, Naeem Ullah, Anwar Ali, Harron ur Rashid, Muhammad Waseem Ullah, and Ahsan Ullah.

In case of any such detection, they have been asked to provide supporting documents such as FIR, and judgment of the relevant court to the Directorate for further necessary action under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the letter added.