Emirates is Expanding Operations to New Cities

Emirates, one of UAE’s leading airlines, has announced that it will expand its services to Sydney and Melbourne and relaunch its service Dubai- Christchurch (New Zealand) route via Sydney.

According to details, Emirates will increase its operations on the Dubai-Melbourne route from two to three daily flights, beginning 26 March 2023, via Singapore, while the Dubai-Christchurch route, which remained suspended since COVID-19 restrictions, will also be relaunched on the same day. A third direct flight to Sydney will start on 1 May.

ALSO READ Pakistan on the Verge of Losing Air Cargo Export Services

This expansion follows the airline’s recent announcement of double daily flights to Brisbane, starting from 1 June.

Emirates will be operating 63 weekly flights to Australia by mid-2023, with the capacity to transport over 55,000 passengers per week between major cities.

The increased capacity will revitalize tourism by providing more access to Australian destinations, as well as increasing trade and business opportunities.

Speaking about the expansion, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Emirates, stated that new flights to Sydney and Melbourne will provide around 500,000 more seats to and from Australia in a year.

ALSO READ Here’s How Many Medical Facilities and Doctors Dubai Has Gained in 5 Years

He also described the move as a major accomplishment showing Emirates’ long-standing devotion to flying in Australia.

Lorie Argus, CEO of Melbourne Airport, appreciated the news and expressed delight that the UAE’s airline is expanding its network in Melbourne.