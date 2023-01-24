Pakistan on the Verge of Losing Air Cargo Export Services

The air cargo agents have forewarned the government that all export cargoes by air could come to a halt soon.

The Air Cargo Agents Association of Pakistan (ACAAP) said in a statement yesterday that foreign airlines are considering stopping their services for Pakistan after banks stopped remitting freight charges to them for lack of dollar availability for over three months.

Apart from passenger transportation from all major international Airports in Pakistan, air cargo services are used for Exporting high-revenue exotic Seafood, Meat, Fruits & Vegetables, Quality Textiles products, Leather goods, Sports & Surgical products, etc.

Lack of availability of destinations and facilities on the flag carrier PIA, these foreign Airlines uplift more than 85 percent of export cargo to all international destinations and contribute millions of Dollars in earnings to National Exchequer. Almost all the local and international logistics companies based in Pakistan cater by air & sea to Pakistani exporters.

Any further disruption could create serious issues for the country’s international trade, Air Cargo Agents Association Pakistan (ACAAP) Chairman Mohsin Abbas Dharsi warned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through a letter.

“If the international trade is stopped the economic situation will worsen,” the association warned, adding that the foreign Airlines lines are already considering winding up their services in Pakistan due to current economic conditions here.

It further mentioned that the ACAAP Chairman wrote letters to State Bank of Pakistan Governor lamed Ahmed, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, and Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister For Aviation.