Here’s How Many Medical Facilities and Doctors Dubai Has Gained in 5 Years

Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in its latest statistics, has revealed that Dubai recorded over 4,482 medical facilities in the private sector in 2022, marking a massive 45% increase in 5 years.

Apart from the healthcare facilities, Dubai also saw a whopping 61% increase in licensed medical professionals, as their number reached 55,208 last year.

دبي.. وجهة عالمية لخدمات الرعاية الصحية. Dubai… A leading healthcare destination. pic.twitter.com/mAUNHluD3k — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 24, 2023

CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, Dr. Marwan al Mulla, attributed this growth to the ease of processes, investments, location, and modern infrastructure. He added that long-term thinking also played a major role in Dubai’s specialized healthcare sector.

Remarkably, Dubai has been ranked 1st in the Middle East and North America (MENA) region in the recent Medical Tourism Index, 6th globally, and 5th on the sub-index of quality of facilities and services.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the private sector in Dubai is comprised of 56 hospitals, 57 day-care surgery centers, 59 diagnostic centers, 21 specialized centers for disabled people, and 1,566 specialized outpatient clinics.