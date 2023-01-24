Hafeez Wants Rizwan to Take a Break From Test Cricket

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, has suggested that the wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, take a break from the red-ball cricket.

Hafeez believes Rizwan should be given a break if the management and Babar Azam think his performance is not satisfactory in Test cricket.

The 42-year-old cricketer went on to say that Pakistan should utilize the services of Sarfaraz Ahmed or go for another option for the longest format of cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Peshawar-born cricketer has been in the headlines for poor performance in Test cricket since the start of 2022.

During the year 2022, the right-handed batter scored 401 runs in eight Test matches at an average of 30.84 including one century.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, on the other hand, was given a chance in the two-match Test series against New Zealand and stunned fans with his outstanding performance.

The 35-year-old scored 335 runs in four innings at an average of 83.75, including three half-centuries and a match-saving century in the second Test’s fourth innings.

Sarfaraz surpassed Kamran Akmal as the leading runs-scoring wicket-keeper batter, and he also has the highest average among Pakistani wicket-keepers.

The Champions’ Trophy-winning captain will lead Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to start on February 13. On the other hand, Rizwan will captain Multan Sultans.