Honda City Now Starts At Above Rs. 4 Million After New Price Increase

After Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has also increased the prices of its cars. The company has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the reasons for the hike.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|City 1.2 M/T
|3,769,000
|4,069,000
|300,000
|City 1.2 CVT
|3,899,000
|4,199,000
|300,000
|City 1.5 CVT
|4,139,000
|4,449,000
|310,000
|City Aspire 1.5 M/T
|4,299,000
|4,629,000
|330,000
|City Aspire 1.5 CVT
|4,479,000
|4,799,000
|320,000
|Civic 1.5T M-CVT
|6,349,000
|6,849,000
|500,000
|Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT
|6,599,000
|7,099,000
|500,000
|Civic RS 1.5T LL-CVT
|7,549,000
|8,099,000
|550,000
|HR-V VTi 1.5
|5,999,000
|6,399,000
|400,000
|HR-V VTi S 1.5
|6,199,000
|6,599,000
|400,000
|BR-V S 1.5
|4,939,000
|5,299,000
|360,000
Earlier, Toyota IMC and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) increased the prices of some of their cars, possibly sparking the current wave of price hikes.
Recently, automakers such as Kia, Hyundai, Changan, and Peugeot have offered limited-time discounts and price lock offers to their customers, also hinting at the possibility of price hikes.
With HACL’s recent announcement, it seems that a new wave of price hikes is in full effect.