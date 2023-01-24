Honda City Now Starts At Above Rs. 4 Million After New Price Increase

After Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has also increased the prices of its cars. The company has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the reasons for the hike.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) City 1.2 M/T 3,769,000 4,069,000 300,000 City 1.2 CVT 3,899,000 4,199,000 300,000 City 1.5 CVT 4,139,000 4,449,000 310,000 City Aspire 1.5 M/T 4,299,000 4,629,000 330,000 City Aspire 1.5 CVT 4,479,000 4,799,000 320,000 Civic 1.5T M-CVT 6,349,000 6,849,000 500,000 Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT 6,599,000 7,099,000 500,000 Civic RS 1.5T LL-CVT 7,549,000 8,099,000 550,000 HR-V VTi 1.5 5,999,000 6,399,000 400,000 HR-V VTi S 1.5 6,199,000 6,599,000 400,000 BR-V S 1.5 4,939,000 5,299,000 360,000

Earlier, Toyota IMC and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) increased the prices of some of their cars, possibly sparking the current wave of price hikes.

Recently, automakers such as Kia, Hyundai, Changan, and Peugeot have offered limited-time discounts and price lock offers to their customers, also hinting at the possibility of price hikes.

With HACL’s recent announcement, it seems that a new wave of price hikes is in full effect.